Our DJs are back from Winter Break and here is what they’ve been playing! Check out these fresh cuts as you tune in this week.

CHARTS

1 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere

2 JIM JAMES Eternally Even

3 AGNES OBEL Citizen Of Glass

4 TYCHO Epoch

5 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

6 DIANA Familiar Touch

7 TWIN LIMB Haplo

8 SLEIGH BELLS Jessica Rabbit

9 BLIND SHAKE Celebrate Your Worth

10 YOUNGEST See It Through

11 MICHAEL MAYER &

12 JOSIENNE CLARKE AND BEN WELLER Overnight

13 YOU BLEW IT! Abendrot

14 TYLER DANIEL BEAN On Days Soon To Pass

15 WOLF PEOPLE Ruins

16 PINK MARTINI Je Dis Oui!

17 KESTRELS Kestrels

18 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

19 JAMIE LIDELL Building A Beginning

20 SUSTO And I’m Fine Today

21 WYTCHES All Your Happy Life

22 AMERICAN WRESTLERS Goodbye Terrible Youth

23 CORY HANSON The Unborn Capitalist From Limbo

24 MUUY BIIEN Age Of Uncertainty

25 KAISER CHIEFS Stay Together

26 PHONE CALL Hang-Up

27 BAD BAD Bad Bad

28 SYNA SO PRO Vox

29 TANYA TAGAQ Retribution

30 GILLIAN WELCH Boots No. 1: Official Revival Bootleg

ADDS

1 PRIESTS Nothing Feels Natural

2 ALBIN LEE MELDAU Lovers

3 LEOPOLD AND HIS FICTION Darling Destroyer

4 WYLDLIFE Out On Your Block

5 ZAVALA Fantasmas