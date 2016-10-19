After a brief hiatus, we are back with weekly charts and adds! We apologize for the lack of charts in the past few weeks, but as we’re sure you can understand, life sometimes gets crazy. But fear not, we have returned, as have our charts! So behold, this week’s charts and adds:
CHARTS for 10.18.16
1 LOCAL NATIVES Sunlit Youth
2 JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW We Move
3 INFINITY CRUSH Warmth Equation
4 MICROWAVE Much Love
5 WARPAINT Heads Up
6 BOXED IN Melt
7 HALFNOISE Sudden Feeling
8 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care
9 DAWES We’re All Gonna Die
10 PARTYBABY The Golden Age Of Bullshit
11 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW [EP] 12 VINYL WILLIAMS Brunei
13 VICTORIA REED Chariot
14 ROYAL TEETH Amateurs [EP] 15 MNDSGN Body Wash
16 SAVOIR ADORE The Love That Remains
17 SELAH SUE Reason
18 PREOCCUPATIONS Preoccupations
19 KISHI BASHI Sonderlust
20 CRUSHED OUT Alien Ocean
21 FENCES To The Tall Trembling Trees
22 BABEWATCH Wasted Time
23 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome
24 STS9 The Universe Inside
25 POOCHES The Pooches
26 RAMONA FLOWERS Part Time Spies
27 TRUE WIDOW Avvolgere
28 CHRIS FARREN Can’t Die
29 BIG JESUS Oneiric
30 PIXIES Head Carrier
ADDS for 10.18.16
1 FROM INDIAN LAKES Everything Feels Better Now
2 GALLANT Ology
3 PHANTOGRAM Three
4 CONOR OBERST Ruminations
5 KEVIN DEVINE Instigator
