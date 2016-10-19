After a brief hiatus, we are back with weekly charts and adds! We apologize for the lack of charts in the past few weeks, but as we’re sure you can understand, life sometimes gets crazy. But fear not, we have returned, as have our charts! So behold, this week’s charts and adds:

CHARTS for 10.18.16

1 LOCAL NATIVES Sunlit Youth

2 JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW We Move

3 INFINITY CRUSH Warmth Equation

4 MICROWAVE Much Love

5 WARPAINT Heads Up

6 BOXED IN Melt

7 HALFNOISE Sudden Feeling

8 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care

9 DAWES We’re All Gonna Die

10 PARTYBABY The Golden Age Of Bullshit

11 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW [EP] 12 VINYL WILLIAMS Brunei

13 VICTORIA REED Chariot

14 ROYAL TEETH Amateurs [EP] 15 MNDSGN Body Wash

16 SAVOIR ADORE The Love That Remains

17 SELAH SUE Reason

18 PREOCCUPATIONS Preoccupations

19 KISHI BASHI Sonderlust

20 CRUSHED OUT Alien Ocean

21 FENCES To The Tall Trembling Trees

22 BABEWATCH Wasted Time

23 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

24 STS9 The Universe Inside

25 POOCHES The Pooches

26 RAMONA FLOWERS Part Time Spies

27 TRUE WIDOW Avvolgere

28 CHRIS FARREN Can’t Die

29 BIG JESUS Oneiric

30 PIXIES Head Carrier

ADDS for 10.18.16

1 FROM INDIAN LAKES Everything Feels Better Now

2 GALLANT Ology

3 PHANTOGRAM Three

4 CONOR OBERST Ruminations

5 KEVIN DEVINE Instigator