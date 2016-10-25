Welcome back to charts & adds central! This week we’ve got a doozy for you, radio-goers. American Football is back with their second album after 17 years!!! Jimmy Eat World returns three years after their last album with “Integrity Blues,” and we’ve got a top 30 chock full of groovy new wave R&B. Check it out!

CHARTS for 10.25.16

1 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW [EP] 2 BALANCE AND COMPOSURE Light We Made

3 SELAH SUE Reason

4 BRETT NEWSKI Land Air Sea

5 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Worry.

6 JONES New Skin

7 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care

8 HOLY SONS In The Garden

9 DAWES We’re All Gonna Die

10 MICROWAVE Much Love

11 JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW We Move

12 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

13 PIXIES Head Carrier

14 CRYING Beyond The Fleeting Gales

15 LVL UP Return To Love

16 LOCAL NATIVES Sunlit Youth

17 MNDSGN Body Wash

18 NATURAL CHILD Okey Dokey

19 WARPAINT Heads Up

20 ROYAL CANOE Something Got Lost Between Here And The Orbit

21 PARTYBABY The Golden Age Of Bullshit

22 KISHI BASHI Sonderlust

23 SAVOIR ADORE The Love That Remains

24 BOXED IN Melt

25 BIG JESUS Oneiric

26 RAMONA FLOWERS Part Time Spies

27 JONAH CANEPA Barriers And Barricades

28 VICTORIA REED Chariot

29 ST. JUPITER Oblivion

30 THE RANGE Superimpose

ADDS for 10.25.16

1 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2] 2 JIMMY EAT WORLD Integrity Blues

3 SAVOY MOTEL Savoy Motel What’s Your Rupture?

4 C DUNCAN The Midnight Sun

5 SLOTHRUST Everyone Else