Welcome back to charts & adds central! This week we’ve got a doozy for you, radio-goers. American Football is back with their second album after 17 years!!! Jimmy Eat World returns three years after their last album with “Integrity Blues,” and we’ve got a top 30 chock full of groovy new wave R&B. Check it out!
CHARTS for 10.25.16
1 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW [EP]
2 BALANCE AND COMPOSURE Light We Made
3 SELAH SUE Reason
4 BRETT NEWSKI Land Air Sea
5 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Worry.
6 JONES New Skin
7 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care
8 HOLY SONS In The Garden
9 DAWES We’re All Gonna Die
10 MICROWAVE Much Love
11 JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW We Move
12 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome
13 PIXIES Head Carrier
14 CRYING Beyond The Fleeting Gales
15 LVL UP Return To Love
16 LOCAL NATIVES Sunlit Youth
17 MNDSGN Body Wash
18 NATURAL CHILD Okey Dokey
19 WARPAINT Heads Up
20 ROYAL CANOE Something Got Lost Between Here And The Orbit
21 PARTYBABY The Golden Age Of Bullshit
22 KISHI BASHI Sonderlust
23 SAVOIR ADORE The Love That Remains
24 BOXED IN Melt
25 BIG JESUS Oneiric
26 RAMONA FLOWERS Part Time Spies
27 JONAH CANEPA Barriers And Barricades
28 VICTORIA REED Chariot
29 ST. JUPITER Oblivion
30 THE RANGE Superimpose
ADDS for 10.25.16
1 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2]
2 JIMMY EAT WORLD Integrity Blues
3 SAVOY MOTEL Savoy Motel What’s Your Rupture?
4 C DUNCAN The Midnight Sun
5 SLOTHRUST Everyone Else
