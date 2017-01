Happy day-after-Halloween!!! Congrats everybody, we made it. As Kylie Jenner predicted, it has truly been a year of realizing things, and I have realized that tallying charts every week is one of my favorite things. That being said, we’ve got some great stuff in our top 30 this week!!

CHARTS

1 LADY WRAY Queen Alone

2 SELAH SUE Reason

3 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW

4 JONES New Skin

5 PIXIES Head Carrier

6 PAT X Coming to Life Pt. 1

7 BALANCE AND COMPOSURE Light We Made

8 LOAMLANDS Sweet High Rise

9 DEVENDRA BANHART Ape In Pink Marble

10 GALLANT Ology

11 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Worry.

12 JAMES VINCENT MCMORROW We Move

13 CRYING Beyond The Fleeting Gales

14 LVL UP Return To Love

15 FENCES To The Tall Trembling Trees

16 INFINITY CRUSH Warmth Equation

17 HOLY SONS In The Garden

18 BRETT NEWSKI Land Air Sea Garage

19 HALFNOISE Sudden Feeling

20 STOPLIGHT OBSERVATIONS toogoodoo

21 WAREHOUSE Super Low

22 MICROWAVE Much Love

23 SAVOIR ADORE The Love That Remains

24 PARTYBABY The Golden Age Of Bullshit

25 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care

26 BEACH SLANG A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings

27 RITUALS OF MINE Devoted

28 SPRINGTIME CARNIVORE Midnight Room

29 MNDSGN Body Wash

30 THE RANGE Superimpose

ADDS

1 AGNES OBEL Citizen Of Glass

2 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere

3 NICOLE DOLLANGANGER Observatory Mansions

4 JIM JAMES Eternally Even

5 JAMIE T Trick