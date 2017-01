Here’s this week’s charts and adds! Looks like an exciting week, listen up for these fresh cuts when you tune in.

CHARTS

1 PIXIES Head Carrier

2 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2]

3 PAT X Coming To Life Pt. 1

4 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere

5 RIVVRS Unfamiliar Skin

6 LVL UP Return To Love

7 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

8 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Worry.

9 JONES New Skin

10 CRYING Beyond The Fleeting Gales

11 GALLANT Ology

12 BALANCE AND COMPOSURE Light We Made

13 LADY WRAY Queen Alone

14 MNDSGN Body Wash

15 PHANTOGRAM Three

16 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW [EP]

17 STOP LIGHT OBSERVATIONS Toogoodoo

18 SESHEN Flames And Figures

19 PARTYBABY The Golden Age Of Bullshit .

20 NAKED GIANTS R.I.P. [EP]

21 MICROWAVE Much Love

22 LOAMLANDS Sweet High Rise

23 KLANGSTOF Close Eyes To Exit

24 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care

25 DEVENDRA BANHART Ape In Pink Marble

26 FRANCIS CHEER Black White And Grey

27 SAVOY MOTEL Savoy Motel

28 COMMUNIST DAUGHTER The Cracks That Built The Wall

29 BLACK MARBLE It’s Immaterial

30 BEACH SLANG A Loud Bash Of Teenage Feelings

ADDS

1 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

2 JAYMAY Fallin’ Like Snow

3 YOUNGEST See It Through

4 KING HENRY Don’t Stay Away [EP]

5 CRX New Skin