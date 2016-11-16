Here’s this week’s charts and adds! Our Top 30 this week is full of exciting things – Slaughter Beach, Dog is CRUSHING it and the Pixies are still going strong. Make sure to listen up for these fresh cuts next time you tune in. Long live college radio!
CHARTS
1 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome
2 LVL UP Return To Love
3 RIVVRS Unfamiliar Skin
4 C DUNCAN The Midnight Sun
5 PHANTOGRAM Three
6 PIXIES Head Carrier
7 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2]
8 GALLANT Ology
9 KURT BAKER COMBO In Orbit
10 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere
11 TAY SEAN Leavings
12 KLANGSTOF Close Eyes To Exit
13 CRYING Beyond The Fleeting Gales
14 COMMUNIST DAUGHTER The Cracks That Built The Wall
15 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Worry.
16 JONES New Skin
17 ABLEBODY Adult Contemporaries
18 ROYAL TEETH Amateurs [EP]
19 LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood
20 LOAMLANDS Sweet High Rise
21 FRENCH HORN REBELLION Classically Trained
22 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW [EP]
23 SNOWBALL II Doughnut Holes
24 CONOR OBERST Ruminations
25 GOAT Requiem
26 RITUALS OF MINE Devoted
27 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care
28 LADY WRAY Queen Alone
29 LILY MAE Closer
30 HOLY SONS In The Garden
ADDS
1 ALLELUJAH The Death And Life Of Capt. Nathan Baker
2 TYLER DANIEL BEAN On Days Soon To Pass
3 SAD13 Slugger
4 HER Her Tape #1 [EP]
5 HAMILTON LEITHAUSER AND ROSTAM I Had A Dream That You Were Mine
No Comments