Here’s this week’s charts and adds! Our Top 30 this week is full of exciting things – Slaughter Beach, Dog is CRUSHING it and the Pixies are still going strong. Make sure to listen up for these fresh cuts next time you tune in. Long live college radio!

CHARTS

1 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

2 LVL UP Return To Love

3 RIVVRS Unfamiliar Skin

4 C DUNCAN The Midnight Sun

5 PHANTOGRAM Three

6 PIXIES Head Carrier

7 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2]

8 GALLANT Ology

9 KURT BAKER COMBO In Orbit

10 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere

11 TAY SEAN Leavings

12 KLANGSTOF Close Eyes To Exit

13 CRYING Beyond The Fleeting Gales

14 COMMUNIST DAUGHTER The Cracks That Built The Wall

15 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Worry.

16 JONES New Skin

17 ABLEBODY Adult Contemporaries

18 ROYAL TEETH Amateurs [EP]

19 LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood

20 LOAMLANDS Sweet High Rise

21 FRENCH HORN REBELLION Classically Trained

22 CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON CDW [EP]

23 SNOWBALL II Doughnut Holes

24 CONOR OBERST Ruminations

25 GOAT Requiem

26 RITUALS OF MINE Devoted

27 HOW TO DRESS WELL Care

28 LADY WRAY Queen Alone

29 LILY MAE Closer

30 HOLY SONS In The Garden

ADDS

1 ALLELUJAH The Death And Life Of Capt. Nathan Baker

2 TYLER DANIEL BEAN On Days Soon To Pass

3 SAD13 Slugger

4 HER Her Tape #1 [EP]

5 HAMILTON LEITHAUSER AND ROSTAM I Had A Dream That You Were Mine