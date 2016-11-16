Charts

Welcome to the WUSC blog!
16
November 2016

CHARTS & ADDS 11.16.16

Here’s this week’s charts and adds!  Our Top 30 this week is full of exciting things – Slaughter Beach, Dog is CRUSHING it and the Pixies are still going strong.  Make sure to listen up for these fresh cuts next time you tune in. Long live college radio!

CHARTS

1              SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG              Welcome

2              LVL UP  Return To Love      

3              RIVVRS Unfamiliar Skin      

4              C DUNCAN           The Midnight Sun  

5              PHANTOGRAM   Three      

6              PIXIES   Head Carrier           

7              AMERICAN FOOTBALL    American Football [LP2]       

8              GALLANT             Ology     

9              KURT BAKER COMBO      In Orbit  

10            STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere            

11            TAY SEAN            Leavings 

12            KLANGSTOF        Close Eyes To Exit 

13            CRYING Beyond The Fleeting Gales    

14            COMMUNIST DAUGHTER                The Cracks That Built The Wall             

15            JEFF ROSENSTOCK            Worry.    

16            JONES    New Skin               

17            ABLEBODY          Adult Contemporaries            

18            ROYAL TEETH     Amateurs [EP]       

19            LEMON TWIGS    Do Hollywood       

20            LOAMLANDS      Sweet High Rise    

21            FRENCH HORN REBELLION            Classically Trained 

22            CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON              CDW [EP]             

23            SNOWBALL II      Doughnut Holes     

24            CONOR OBERST Ruminations           

25            GOAT     Requiem 

26            RITUALS OF MINE             Devoted  

27            HOW TO DRESS WELL       Care        

28            LADY WRAY       Queen Alone          

29            LILY MAE             Closer     

30            HOLY SONS         In The Garden        

 

ADDS

1              ALLELUJAH         The Death And Life Of Capt. Nathan Baker          

2              TYLER DANIEL BEAN       On Days Soon To Pass          

3              SAD13    Slugger   

4              HER        Her Tape #1 [EP]   

5              HAMILTON LEITHAUSER AND ROSTAM     I Had A Dream That You Were Mine    

 

Shared
No Comments

Comments are closed.