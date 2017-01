Thanksgiving is (finally) upon us and in addition to all the amazing food it will bring, we have some even more amazing music for you. Listen up for this week’s charts and adds as you celebrate, and happy holidays from all of us here at WUSC!

CHARTS

1 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2]

2 RIVVRS Unfamiliar Skin

3 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere

4 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

5 DEVENDRA BANHART Ape In Pink

6 JONES New Skin

7 LADY WRAY Queen Alone

8 LVL UP Return To Love

9 BALANCE AND COMPOSURE Light We Made

10 GALLANT Ology

11 HAMILTON LEITHAUSER AND ROSTAM I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

12 C DUNCAN The Midnight Sun

13 POWELL Sport

14 YAEL Electro Soul [EP]

15 THE FAINT Capsule

16 LEMON TWIGS Do Hollywood

17 JAYMAY Fallin’ Like Snow

18 MAGGIE ROGERS “Alaska” [Single]

19 PARTYBABY The Golden Age Of Bullshit

20 COMMUNIST DAUGHTER The Cracks That Built The Wall

21 FRENCH HORN REBELLION Classically Trained

22 KAREN NIELSEN Deliverance

23 GOAT Requiem SUB POP

24 AGNES OBEL Citizen Of Glass

25 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Worry.

26 PIXIES Head Carrier

27 LOAMLANDS Sweet High Rise

28 SAVOY MOTEL Savoy Motel

29 TINNAROSE My Pleasure Has Returned

30 SESHEN Flames And Figures

ADDS

1 DIANA Familiar Touch

2 BLANK RANGE Vista Bent

3 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

4 EX REYES Do Something [EP]

5 LAUREL Park [EP]