Classes may have taken a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, but WUSC did not! Below are our charts and adds from this week – listen up for these fresh cuts when you tune in.

CHARTS

1 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

2 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2]

3 HAMILTON LEITHAUSER AND ROSTAM I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

4 COMMUNIST DAUGHTER The Cracks That Built The Wall

5 PUBLIC ACCESS TV Never Enough

6 AGNES OBEL Citizen Of Glass

7 WOLF PEOPLE Ruins

8 GENDERS Phone Home [EP]

9 BALANCE AND COMPOSURE Light We Made

10 TYLER DANIEL BEAN On Days Soon To Pass

11 FORTH WANDERERS Slop

12 C DUNCAN The Midnight Sun

13 HER Her Tape #1 [EP]

14 ANIMAL EYES Where We Go

15 JONES New Skin

16 GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD Make It Better

17 MOBY AND THE VOID PACIFIC CHOIR These Systems Are Failing

18 LAMBCHOP FLOTUS

19 SUSTO And I’m Fine Today

20 FERAL OHMS Live In San Francisco

21 CHRISTIAN LOFFLER Mare

22 SCHWARTZ-FOX BLUES CRUSADE Sunday Morning Revival

23 WEYES BLOOD Front Row Seat To Earth

24 MONA In The Middle

25 JAIN Zanaka

26 LADY WRAY Queen Alone

27 ST. JUPITER Oblivion

28 THE FAINT Capsule

29 NILS BECH Echo

30 YAEL Electro Soul [EP]

ADDS

1 PRONOUN There’s No One New Around You

2 COLDCUT Only Heaven [EP]

3 SYLVAN ESSO “Kick Jump Twist” [Single]

4 JEEN Modern Life

5 TYCHO Epoch