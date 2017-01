Below are this weeks charts and adds for your viewing pleasure! The new Cloud Nothings album is killing it (obviously), and Tyler Daniel Bean, American Football and Slaughter Beach, Dog are still going strong. Make sure to listen up for these fresh cuts when you tune in!

CHARTS

1 CLOUD NOTHINGS Life Without Sound

2 ALBIN LEE MELDAU Lovers

3 JIM JAMES Eternally Even

4 TYCHO Epoch

5 YOUNGEST See It Through

6 WOLF PEOPLE Ruins

7 KAISER CHIEFS Stay Together

8 PAT X Coming To Life Pt. 1

9 SPRINGTIME CARNIVORE Midnight Room

10 DREIBERG Tell ‘Em We Said Hi

11 BAD BAD Bad Bad

12 BLIND SHAKE Celebrate Your Worth

13 SUSTO And I’m Fine Today

14 TWIN LIMB Haplo

15 A TRIBE CALLED QUEST We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

16 KESTRELS Kestrels

17 PHONE CALL Hang-Ups

18 SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG Welcome

19 ZAVALA Fantasmas

20 TYLER DANIEL BEAN On Days Soon To Pass

21 WATERGATE Slow Start

22 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2] 23 AGNES OBEL Citizen Of Glass

24 AARON LEE TASJAN Silver Tears New West

25 STRFKR Being No One, Going Nowhere

26 PINK MARTINI Je Dis Oui!

27 HAMILTON LEITHAUSER AND ROSTAM I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

28 CORY HANSON The Unborn Capitalist From Limbo

29 JOSIENNE CLARKE AND BEN WELLER Overnight

30 YOU BLEW IT! Abendrot

ADDS

1 CLOUD NOTHINGS Life Without Sound

2 AFI AFI (The Blood Album)

3 ARCADE FIRE “I Give You Power” [Single] 4 JAPANDROIDS “Near To The Wild Heart Of Life” [Single] 5 ACTIVE BIRD COMMUNITY Stick Around