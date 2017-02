Our charts and adds this week are jam packed with five star albums. Make sure to listen up for these fresh cuts when you tune in!

CHARTS

1 FOXYGEN Hang

2 LANDLADY The World Is A Loud Place

3 CLOUD NOTHINGS Life Without Sound

4 CHERRY GLAZERR Apocalipstick

5 TY SEGALL Ty Segall (2017)

6 BONOBO Migration

7 SURFER BLOOD Snowdonia

8 KYLE ANDREWS Escape

9 PAREKH AND SINGH Ocean

10 WHITE LIES Friends

11 TYCHO Epoch

12 HARRISON BROME Fill Your Brains Network

13 JAPANDROIDS Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

14 TASH SULTANA Notion

15 MODERN SAVAGE Unwilling Participants

16 DOLLY SPARTANS Time Sides With No One

17 ALBIN LEE MELDAU Lovers

18 WATERGATE Slow Start

19 BASH AND POP Anything Could Happen

20 ACTIVE BIRD COMMUNITY Stick Around

21 NOUVELLE VAGUE I Could Be Happy

22 ZAVALA Fantasmas

23 LAZY SALON Invisible Like Peace

24 NEW UP Tiny Mirrors

25 CIVILIAN You Wouldn’t Believe What Priviledge Costs

26 ENEMIES Valuables

27 SHAED Just Wanna See

28 NIKKI LANE Highway Queen

29 LEOPOLD AND HIS FICTION Darling Destroyer

30 PRIESTS Nothing Feels Natural

ADDS

1 MENZINGERS After The Party

2 HOMESHAKE Fresh Air

3 EMILY WELLS Promise

4 ALL THEM WITCHES Sleeping Through The War

5 ST. TROPEZ St. Tropez