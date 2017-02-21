Check out our new charts for the week! Our DJs have been spinning some really good stuff lately.
Charts:
1: THE DIG – Bloodshot Tokyo
2: TY SEGALL – Ty Segall
3: SINKANE – Life & Livin’ It
4: REAL ESTATE – “Darling” [Single] 5: THE MENZINGERS – After the Party
6: SONDOR BLUE – Sondor Blue
7: THE APPLESAUCE TEARS – Commuters
8: DOLLY SPARTANS – Time Sides With No One
9: FOXYGEN – Hang
10: TASH SULTANA – Notion
11: FOX GRIN – Dawn [EP] 12: STRAND OF OAKS – Hard Love
13: CHRIS THILE AND BRAD MEHLDAU – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau
14: COLONY HOUSE – Only the Lonely
15: PRIESTS – Nothing Feels Natural
16: JAPANDROIDS – Near to the Wild Heart of Life
17: GREYFACE – Greyola
18: ACTIVE BIRD COMMUNITY – Stick Around
19: CHERRY GLAZERR – Apocalipstick
20: CLOUD NOTHINGS – Life Without Sound
21: NIKKI LANE – Highway Queen
22: STEF CHURA – Messes
23: ANNE HALL ABD THE REMARKABLES – Wonderful
24: TIM DARCY – Saturday Night
25: BELLAVIDA – Letters To Rose
26: SURFER BLOOD – Snowdonia
27: WHITE LIES – Friends
28: MICHAEL CHAPMAN – 50
29: RYAN ADAMS – Prisoner
30: WYLDLIFE – Out On Your Block
Adds:
1: THE ORWELLS – Terrible Human Beings
2: XIU XIU – Forget
3: MAGGIE ROGERS – Now That the Light is Fading
4: IDLE BLOOM – Little Deaths
5: JENS LEKMAN – Life Will See You Now
