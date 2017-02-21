Check out our new charts for the week! Our DJs have been spinning some really good stuff lately.

Charts:

1: THE DIG – Bloodshot Tokyo

2: TY SEGALL – Ty Segall

3: SINKANE – Life & Livin’ It

4: REAL ESTATE – “Darling” [Single] 5: THE MENZINGERS – After the Party

6: SONDOR BLUE – Sondor Blue

7: THE APPLESAUCE TEARS – Commuters

8: DOLLY SPARTANS – Time Sides With No One

9: FOXYGEN – Hang

10: TASH SULTANA – Notion

11: FOX GRIN – Dawn [EP] 12: STRAND OF OAKS – Hard Love

13: CHRIS THILE AND BRAD MEHLDAU – Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau

14: COLONY HOUSE – Only the Lonely

15: PRIESTS – Nothing Feels Natural

16: JAPANDROIDS – Near to the Wild Heart of Life

17: GREYFACE – Greyola

18: ACTIVE BIRD COMMUNITY – Stick Around

19: CHERRY GLAZERR – Apocalipstick

20: CLOUD NOTHINGS – Life Without Sound

21: NIKKI LANE – Highway Queen

22: STEF CHURA – Messes

23: ANNE HALL ABD THE REMARKABLES – Wonderful

24: TIM DARCY – Saturday Night

25: BELLAVIDA – Letters To Rose

26: SURFER BLOOD – Snowdonia

27: WHITE LIES – Friends

28: MICHAEL CHAPMAN – 50

29: RYAN ADAMS – Prisoner

30: WYLDLIFE – Out On Your Block

Adds:

1: THE ORWELLS – Terrible Human Beings

2: XIU XIU – Forget

3: MAGGIE ROGERS – Now That the Light is Fading

4: IDLE BLOOM – Little Deaths

5: JENS LEKMAN – Life Will See You Now