Here are this weeks charts and adds!
Check our what our DJs have been spinning lately on our top 30 charts Spotify playlist!
Charts:
1: THUNDERCAT Drunk
2: TEMPLES Volcano
3: DAWN RICHARD Redemption
4: LOS CAMPESINOS Sick Scenes
5: DAN THE MAN Circadian Circus
6: HALF WAIF Form/A [EP]
7: KOLARS Kolars
8: JESCA HOOP Memories Are Now
9: MIDDLE KIDS Middle Kids
10: KATIE HARGROVE Katie Hargrove
11: MINUS THE BEAR Voids
12: TENNIS Yours Conditionally
13: THE ORWELLS Terrible Human Beings
14: BLEACHED Can You Deal?
15: HEART ATTACK MAN The Manson Family
16: THIEVERY CORPORATION The Temple Of I & I
17: GUYTANO I Am Inside My Body
18: HOMESHAKE Fresh Air
19: JAY PRAY Jay Pray
20: KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Flying Microtonal Banana
21: NIGHT TALKS In Dreams
22: SORORITY NOISE You’re Not As __ As You Think
23: TY RICHARDS Zillion
24: REAL ESTATE In Mind
25: SOHN Rennen
26: IDLE BLOOM Little Deaths
27: KNIFE IN THE WATER Plays One Sound and Others (Re-Issue)
28: POLAR WAVES No One Needs Help Anymore
29: ALLAN RAYMAN Roadhouse 01
30: THE SHINS Heartworms
Adds:
1: ANOHNI Paradise
2: BIG BRUTUS The Odd Willow
3: BLAENAVON That’s Your Lot
4: CURSE OF LONO Severed
5: GEOTIC Abysma
6: THE GIFT Altar
7: HAPPYNESS Write In
8: THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN Damage And Joy
9: SAID THE WHALE As Long As Your Eyes Are Wide
10: THE BIG MOON Love In The 4th Dimension
