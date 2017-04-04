Here are this weeks charts and adds!

Check our what our DJs have been spinning lately on our top 30 charts Spotify playlist!

Charts:

1: THUNDERCAT Drunk

2: TEMPLES Volcano

3: DAWN RICHARD Redemption

4: LOS CAMPESINOS Sick Scenes

5: DAN THE MAN Circadian Circus

6: HALF WAIF Form/A [EP]

7: KOLARS Kolars

8: JESCA HOOP Memories Are Now

9: MIDDLE KIDS Middle Kids

10: KATIE HARGROVE Katie Hargrove

11: MINUS THE BEAR Voids

12: TENNIS Yours Conditionally

13: THE ORWELLS Terrible Human Beings

14: BLEACHED Can You Deal?

15: HEART ATTACK MAN The Manson Family

16: THIEVERY CORPORATION The Temple Of I & I

17: GUYTANO I Am Inside My Body

18: HOMESHAKE Fresh Air

19: JAY PRAY Jay Pray

20: KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Flying Microtonal Banana

21: NIGHT TALKS In Dreams

22: SORORITY NOISE You’re Not As __ As You Think

23: TY RICHARDS Zillion

24: REAL ESTATE In Mind

25: SOHN Rennen

26: IDLE BLOOM Little Deaths

27: KNIFE IN THE WATER Plays One Sound and Others (Re-Issue)

28: POLAR WAVES No One Needs Help Anymore

29: ALLAN RAYMAN Roadhouse 01

30: THE SHINS Heartworms

Adds:

1: ANOHNI Paradise

2: BIG BRUTUS The Odd Willow

3: BLAENAVON That’s Your Lot

4: CURSE OF LONO Severed

5: GEOTIC Abysma

6: THE GIFT Altar

7: HAPPYNESS Write In

8: THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN Damage And Joy

9: SAID THE WHALE As Long As Your Eyes Are Wide

10: THE BIG MOON Love In The 4th Dimension