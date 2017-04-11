Here is this weeks charts and adds! Thundercat reigns supreme yet again!

1: THUNDERCAT Drunk

2: REAL ESTATE In Mind

3: FROTH Outside (Briefly)

4: JENN GRANT Paradise

5: FLAGSHIP The Electric Man

6: SORORITY NOISE You’re Not As _ As You Think

7: FINK Fink’s Sunday Evening Blues Club Vol. 1

8: DAWN RICHARD Redemption

9: WHY? Moh Lhean

10: DAN THE MAN Circadian Circus

11: HENRY JAMISON The Rains [EP] 12: TEMPLES Volcano

13: NANA GRIZOL Ursa Minor

14: GEOTIC Abysma

15: SNEAKS It’s A Myth

16: TENNIS Yours Conditionally

17: LEXIE ROTH Move Me

18: SIR WAS Digging A Tunnel

19: ADNA Closure

20: THE OCTOPUS PROJECT Memory Mirror

21: FLYJACK New Day

22: EMEL Ensen

23: BONNY DOON Bonny Doon

24: DIRTY PROJECTORS Dirty Projectors

25: VAGABON Infinite Worlds

26: JUDAH AND THE LION Folk Hop N’ Roll (Deluxe)

27: GOLDFRAPP Silver Eye

28: MIDDLE KIDS Middle Kids [EP] 29: MDERN ENGLISH Take Me To The Trees

30: HANNI EL KHATIB Savage Times

Adds:

1: CLARK Death Peak Warp

2: COLD WAR KIDS L.A. Divine Capitol

3: DIET CIG Swear, I’m Good At This

4: ERIC TOLLEFSON This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

5: THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS Whiteout Conditions

6: SLUGABED Inherit The Earth

7: THOSE LAVENDER WHALES My Bones Are Singing

8: TIMBER TIMBRE Sincerely, Future Pollution

9: WHITE REAPER The World’s Best American Band

10: PILE A Hairshirt of Purpose