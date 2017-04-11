Here is this weeks charts and adds! Thundercat reigns supreme yet again!
1: THUNDERCAT Drunk
2: REAL ESTATE In Mind
3: FROTH Outside (Briefly)
4: JENN GRANT Paradise
5: FLAGSHIP The Electric Man
6: SORORITY NOISE You’re Not As _ As You Think
7: FINK Fink’s Sunday Evening Blues Club Vol. 1
8: DAWN RICHARD Redemption
9: WHY? Moh Lhean
10: DAN THE MAN Circadian Circus
11: HENRY JAMISON The Rains [EP] 12: TEMPLES Volcano
13: NANA GRIZOL Ursa Minor
14: GEOTIC Abysma
15: SNEAKS It’s A Myth
16: TENNIS Yours Conditionally
17: LEXIE ROTH Move Me
18: SIR WAS Digging A Tunnel
19: ADNA Closure
20: THE OCTOPUS PROJECT Memory Mirror
21: FLYJACK New Day
22: EMEL Ensen
23: BONNY DOON Bonny Doon
24: DIRTY PROJECTORS Dirty Projectors
25: VAGABON Infinite Worlds
26: JUDAH AND THE LION Folk Hop N’ Roll (Deluxe)
27: GOLDFRAPP Silver Eye
28: MIDDLE KIDS Middle Kids [EP] 29: MDERN ENGLISH Take Me To The Trees
30: HANNI EL KHATIB Savage Times
Adds:
1: CLARK Death Peak Warp
2: COLD WAR KIDS L.A. Divine Capitol
3: DIET CIG Swear, I’m Good At This
4: ERIC TOLLEFSON This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things
5: THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS Whiteout Conditions
6: SLUGABED Inherit The Earth
7: THOSE LAVENDER WHALES My Bones Are Singing
8: TIMBER TIMBRE Sincerely, Future Pollution
9: WHITE REAPER The World’s Best American Band
10: PILE A Hairshirt of Purpose
