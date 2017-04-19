Check out what WUSC’s DJs have been spinning in preparation for finals week!
CHARTS:
1. Real Estate, In Mind
2. Thundercat, Drunk
3. Flagship, The Electric Man
4. Flyjack, New Day
5. WHY?, Moh Lhean
6. Jenn Grant, Paradise
7. Sorority Noise, You’re Not As ___ As You Think
8. Temples, Volcano
9. Dawn Richard, Redemption
10. Nana Grizol, Ursa Minor
11. Froth, Outside (Briefly)
12. Dirty Projectors, Dirty Projectors
13. Fink, Fink’s Sunday Evening Blues Club Vol. 1
14. The Matinee, Dancing On Your Grave
15. Geotic, Absyma
16. Spoon, Hot Thoughts
17. Repel the Robot, AKA
18. The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror
19. Meatbodies, Alice
20. Heart Attack Man, The Manson Family
21. Coco Hames, Coco Hames
22. Bonny Doon, Bonny Doon
23. Sun Cop, When You Hear the Drum You May Speak
24. Satsang, Pyramid(s)
25. Laura Marling, Semper Femina
26. Emel, Ensen
27. Yasmine Hamden, Al Jamilat
28. Guytano, I Am Inside My Body
29. Justin Carter, The Leaves Fall
30. Lexie Roth, Move Me
ADDS
1. Actress, AZD
2. Charly Bliss, Guppy
3. The Digital Wild, Tall As Trees
4. Fictionist, Sleep Machine
5. Julia Holter, In the Same Room
6. Little Dragon, Season High
7. Little Hurricane, Same Sun Same Moon
8. Overlake, Fall
9. Royal Thunder, Wick
10. Skating Polly, New Trick
No Comments