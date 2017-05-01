Here’s a look at the 30 albums we loved the most this year.
1 THUNDERCAT Dunk
2 REAL ESTATE In Mind
3 HOMESHAKE Fresh Air
4 TYCHO Epoch
5 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2] 6 THE DIG Bloodshot Tokyo
7 MAGGIE ROGERS Now That the Light is Fading
8 JIME JAMES Eternally Even
9 CHERRY GLAZERR Apocalipstick
10 SOHN Rennen
11 TEMPLES Volcano
12 LANDLADY The World Is A Loud Place
13 FOXYGEN Hang
14 CLOUD NOTHINGS Life Without Sound
15 TENNIS Yours Conditionally
16 TY SEGALL Ty Segall
17 DAWN RICHARDS Redemption
18 SURFER BLOOD Snowdonia
19 THE MENZINGERS After the Party
20 THE ORWELLS Terrible Human Beings
21 DOLLY SPARTANS Time Sides With No One
22 COLONY HOUSE The Only Lonely
23 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Flying Microtonal Banana
24 TASH SULTANA Notion EP
25 APPLESAUCE TEARS Commuters
26 MIDDLE KIDS Middle Kids
27 SINKANE Life and Livin’ It
28 THIEVERY CORPORATION The Temples of I & II
29 THEE OH SEES A Weird Exits
30 WATERGATE Slow Start EP
No Comments