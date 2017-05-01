Here’s a look at the 30 albums we loved the most this year.

1 THUNDERCAT Dunk

2 REAL ESTATE In Mind

3 HOMESHAKE Fresh Air

4 TYCHO Epoch

5 AMERICAN FOOTBALL American Football [LP2] 6 THE DIG Bloodshot Tokyo

7 MAGGIE ROGERS Now That the Light is Fading

8 JIME JAMES Eternally Even

9 CHERRY GLAZERR Apocalipstick

10 SOHN Rennen

11 TEMPLES Volcano

12 LANDLADY The World Is A Loud Place

13 FOXYGEN Hang

14 CLOUD NOTHINGS Life Without Sound

15 TENNIS Yours Conditionally

16 TY SEGALL Ty Segall

17 DAWN RICHARDS Redemption

18 SURFER BLOOD Snowdonia

19 THE MENZINGERS After the Party

20 THE ORWELLS Terrible Human Beings

21 DOLLY SPARTANS Time Sides With No One

22 COLONY HOUSE The Only Lonely

23 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Flying Microtonal Banana

24 TASH SULTANA Notion EP

25 APPLESAUCE TEARS Commuters

26 MIDDLE KIDS Middle Kids

27 SINKANE Life and Livin’ It

28 THIEVERY CORPORATION The Temples of I & II

29 THEE OH SEES A Weird Exits

30 WATERGATE Slow Start EP