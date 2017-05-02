School is out but radio never ends. Listen in to see which of our DJs are sticking around this summer! Don’t worry – even if you’re on vacation you can still tune in online 😉
Charts:
1 CHAZ BUNDICK MEETS THE MATTSON 2 Star Stuff
2 NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE Whiteout Conditions
3 UNAKA PRONG Adult Contemporary
4 GOLDFRAPP Silver Eye
5 TIMBER TIMBRE Sincerely, Future Pollution
6 BLAENAVON That’s Your Lot
7 SLUGABED Inherit the Earth
8 PILE A Hairshirt of Purpose
9 HAJK Hajk
10 JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, THE Damage and Joy
11 CLARK Death Peak
12 SLOWDIVE Slowdive
13 TESSA RAE Young Blood
14 SORORITY NOISE You’re Not As ___ As You Think
15 JAKE XERXES FUSSELL What In The Natural World
16 BLACK ANGELS Death Song
17 GABY MORENO Illusion
18 DAWN RICHARD Redemption
19 EMEL Ensen
20 FLAGSHIP The Electric Man
21 HAPPYNESS Write In
22 GEOTIC Absyma
23 MINUS THE BEAR Voids
24 DEEP STATE Thought Garden
25 HARPOONIST AND THE AXE MURDERER, THE Apocalipstick
26 FROTH Outside (Briefly)
27 ACTRESS AZD
28 TUXEDO Tuxedo II
29 REAL ESTATE In Mind
30 THUNDERCAT Drunk
Adds:
1 THURSTON MOORE Rock N’ Roll Consciousness
2 BLACK LIPS Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?
3 HOVVDY Taster
4 NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014
5 PINEGROVE Everything So Far
6 SYLVAN ESSO What Now
7 LORD ECHO Harmonies
8 KWEKU COLLINS grey
9 WILDING Secular Music
10 RAJ AND THE 100’’s One of The Oldest Men Who Ever Lived
