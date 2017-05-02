School is out but radio never ends. Listen in to see which of our DJs are sticking around this summer! Don’t worry – even if you’re on vacation you can still tune in online 😉

Charts:

1 CHAZ BUNDICK MEETS THE MATTSON 2 Star Stuff

2 NEW PORNOGRAPHERS, THE Whiteout Conditions

3 UNAKA PRONG Adult Contemporary

4 GOLDFRAPP Silver Eye

5 TIMBER TIMBRE Sincerely, Future Pollution

6 BLAENAVON That’s Your Lot

7 SLUGABED Inherit the Earth

8 PILE A Hairshirt of Purpose

9 HAJK Hajk

10 JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, THE Damage and Joy

11 CLARK Death Peak

12 SLOWDIVE Slowdive

13 TESSA RAE Young Blood

14 SORORITY NOISE You’re Not As ___ As You Think

15 JAKE XERXES FUSSELL What In The Natural World

16 BLACK ANGELS Death Song

17 GABY MORENO Illusion

18 DAWN RICHARD Redemption

19 EMEL Ensen

20 FLAGSHIP The Electric Man

21 HAPPYNESS Write In

22 GEOTIC Absyma

23 MINUS THE BEAR Voids

24 DEEP STATE Thought Garden

25 HARPOONIST AND THE AXE MURDERER, THE Apocalipstick

26 FROTH Outside (Briefly)

27 ACTRESS AZD

28 TUXEDO Tuxedo II

29 REAL ESTATE In Mind

30 THUNDERCAT Drunk

Adds:

1 THURSTON MOORE Rock N’ Roll Consciousness

2 BLACK LIPS Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?

3 HOVVDY Taster

4 NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014

5 PINEGROVE Everything So Far

6 SYLVAN ESSO What Now

7 LORD ECHO Harmonies

8 KWEKU COLLINS grey

9 WILDING Secular Music

10 RAJ AND THE 100’’s One of The Oldest Men Who Ever Lived