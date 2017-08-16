Muffin Eating Contest

Come hang out with your favorite DJ’s eating your favorite food of all time: muffins! Entrance to the competition will be decided on a first come first serve basis, so make sure you get there early. Admission is free and we would love to see you there. It will be held at the 5 Points Fountain on Saturday, August 23 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Hope to see you there!