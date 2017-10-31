Guided By Voices has been extremely influential not only to independent music, but the development of college radio. Earlier this month, one of our DJs was fortunate enough to interview Kevin March, their longtime drummer, before their headlining performance at this year’s Jam Room Music Festival. Here they discuss Robert’s songwriting, the future of the band and the legacy they’ve built. Listen to the full interview above, and tune in to The Cesspool on Monday nights for more post-punk music and discussion.