$10 Under 21 & $6 21+

WUSC’s Fall Fundraiser week is coming in hot with our show at NBT. We’re featuring bands from all over SC and going all through the night so come out and support your favorite radio station and some of SC’s best bands.

Pierce Koichi

~Lo-Fi hazy acoustic / Trip Hop~

Pedro LDV

***Fun loving local jams***

Don Crescendo

☆* laptop space pop straight out of Charleston*☆

Smoke Detector

༶ૢColumbia Gritty Goodness༶ૢ