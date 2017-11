Ready to test your melodic gifts beyond the forgiving accoustics of your shower? Then come check out WUSC’s karaoke night at New Brookland Tavern. The night will feature a decades costume contest in honor of our ‘retrovision’ theme, so dont be afraid to commit to your true asthetic.

Where: New Brookland Tavern

When: Tuesday, November 7 at 8 PM – 11 PM EST

What: Karaoke