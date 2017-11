You know what your Russell House lunch needs? A dash of RAP BATTLE!!! While you are casually enjoying your lunch on the Russell house patio Friday the 10th, WUSC will be hosting a rap battle featuring rap artists sourced from the Columbia area to entertain you while you chew.

Where: USC Russel House Pavillion

When: Friday, November 10 at 11 AM – 2 PM EST

What: Barbarian Rap League Battle

Why: Because it’s frickin’ awesome