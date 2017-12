Last week, Machine Girl, Baggage Klaim and Pray for Triangle Zero graced the New Brookland stage for one of the most energetic nights of experimental music we’ve ever seen. Thankfully, our photographer was there to document it.

Baggage Klaim



Pray for Triangle Zero

Machine Girl

Photos by Christian Senf

Instagram: @christian_senf