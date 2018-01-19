WUSC In The New Year

WUSC has served the Columbia community for over 70 years. In that time, we have strived for originality and education. It is the goal of our organization to inspire curiosity and encourage passions for music within our student body and throughout the Midlands.

As a student organization, the leadership of WUSC is renewed every year which allows every executive staff the ability to make a mark and keeps our organization innovative and changeful. The current staff has worked tirelessly this semester to provide WUSC with a stronger professional presence within the community and in the eyes of our many distributors. Because we exist on donations, our relationships are vital. Over the past semester, we have worked to establish partnerships with local businesses and co-host our events to help ensure that they provide the most to our dedicated supporters. In the new year, we will continue to provide individuality in our programming, and we will keep working to bring new artists to Columbia to support our music scene as it has done so much to support us.

In addition to exploring and serving our local scene, WUSC is branching out this coming semester and sending a small team of DJs to document and experience the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas this March. Our team will be testing their skills in music journalism and will be able to familiarize themselves with live performance from an industry perspective.

We are also excited to announce that we now have an option for our donors to become recurring contributors. As a supporter, you can now give a small some on a more regular (for example monthly) basis. This new mode of accepting donation will allow us to make more accurate projections of future progress and help us target different areas of our organization that require development. More importantly, we hope that this will be an easier outlet for our community of listeners and alumni that keep us strong.

As Always, Thank you for your support and happy New Year from your WUSC family!

Written by Ellen Jones, Public Affairs Office