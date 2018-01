Interest meetings for our organization will be held at the following locations and times and should be attended by any USC student or alumni with an interest in involvement with WUSC and training.

Jan. 29th 7-8pm in RH Senate Chambers (3rd floor)

Jan. 30th 7-8pm in RH Senate Chambers (3rd floor)

Jan 31st 7-8pm in RH 201

Please message us on facebook with any additional questions.