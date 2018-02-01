Blog

Consider the Source @ NBT 2/2/2018

Consider the Following:
NYC based progressive metal/fusion band Consider The Source blend together technical guitar and bass riffs, intense rhythms, and a Middle Eastern tonal flair to create “Sci Fi Middle Eastern Fusion”. There’s really no way to describe the band in terms of genre. While they could technically be considered progressive metal, there are elements of Jazz, Rock, traditional Arabic music, and a host of other styles in their music which combine to make up an incredible listening experience. Formed in 2004, the band has three members who all wanted to create a new sound. The band has released 5 studio albums and 2 live albums and they’ve toured extensively in North America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Their music really is impossible to characterize. One second you’ll be hearing wailing Middle Eastern scales on the guitarist’s double necked fretless guitar (that’s right, double necked AND fretless) and then the next moment you will be hearing slap bass and funky drum licks that you can tap your foot and bob your head to. After some Middle Eastern fusion you can headbang to some technical progressive metal with a Middle Eastern flair. Consider The Source truly is one of a kind and will blow you away with their raw talent and originality.

If you like progressive metal, jazz, or just want to hear awesome music then Consider The Source deserves a hard listen. You are definitely not going to hear anything else like this in Columbia or around the world.

Consider The Source will be playing Friday February 2nd at New Brookland Tavern.
$10 Advance / $12 Day Of Show

By Jonathan Furnell

