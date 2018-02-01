Consider the Source @ NBT 2/2/2018

Their music really is impossible to characterize. One second you’ll be hearing wailing Middle Eastern scales on the guitarist’s double necked fretless guitar (that’s right, double necked AND fretless) and then the next moment you will be hearing slap bass and funky drum licks that you can tap your foot and bob your head to. After some Middle Eastern fusion you can headbang to some technical progressive metal with a Middle Eastern flair. Consider The Source truly is one of a kind and will blow you away with their raw talent and originality.

If you like progressive metal, jazz, or just want to hear awesome music then Consider The Source deserves a hard listen. You are definitely not going to hear anything else like this in Columbia or around the world.

Consider The Source will be playing Friday February 2nd at New Brookland Tavern.

$10 Advance / $12 Day Of Show