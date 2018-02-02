Album Review: Joji – In Tongues EP

George Miller, a.k.a. YouTube’s notorious Filthy Frank, is making more music. But this time not as Pink Guy, he has adopted a new alias by the name of Joji that introduces us to a side of him we’ve never seen before. As Pink Guy, he made rap music with an immature humor that originally appealed to fans of his YouTube channel. Now, Joji has taken the music scene by storm with his first EP, In Tongues. And after hearing it, all we can say is that we can’t wait to see what Joji does next.

In Tongues is a 6 track neo-soul/lo-fi R&B masterpiece, fully produced and written by Miller himself. Every song on the EP captures a certain sadness, with tracks like “Pills” about depression and heartache and “Demons” about self-loathing. The tone is set by piano and guitar riffs layered over lo-fi beats to form a mellow atmosphere to go with Joji’s vocals. The use of reverb with this creates a feeling as if you’re floating in water. This somber vibe has coined the phrase that many music platforms are referring to as “sadboy music”, in recognition of its relatability. In Tongues has been well recognized, reaching #58 on the US Billboard Top 20, and single from the album “Will He” reaching over 23 million plays on Spotify.

Joji currently has 344,000 followers on SoundCloud and around 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. He has also released amazing music videos for “Will He”, “Demons”, and “Window”, that portray the emotions of his music both graphically and beautifully. The meaning of the music video for “Window” is lost due to the overwhelming use of visuals and editing. However, the fast pace of the video works surprisingly well with Joji’s low energy music, creating a unique contrast of styles. Since In Tongues, Joji has appeared on hip-hop/rap mega-collab, “18”, which also had a music video released recently. This song marked the return of “Harlem Shake” producer, Baauer, who appears alongside Rich Brian, Kris Wu, and Trippie Redd on the same track. In addition, Joji is featured on the song “Introvert”, off Rich Brian’s new album Amen.

Check out the music video for “Window,” as well as Joji’s SoundCloud and Spotify.

Written by Nick Gerace