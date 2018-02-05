Second Date: A Post Valentine’s Concert

OnFebruary 15th, local four piece Tripping On Bricks will be playing New Brookland Tavern for a WXRY/WUSC co-hosted show. WXRY will be doing live coverage at the event, which is a showcase for USC student artists. This event will be a great opportunity to see some of Columbia’s best student talent!

Tripping On Bricks are USC students who started out as a cover band but have now moved into producing their own music. They are currently raising money to release an EP.

Before Tripping On Bricks there will be multiple student openers ranging from singer/songwriter to Hip Hop.

At 8 pm local hip hop artist Mark Carson will be performing. His song “Flair Walk” spawned a local dance craze.

Coming on at 8:20 is local hip hop artist PATx. He just released a new single called “Bars”.

Coming on at 8:40 is local rapper H3RO. He is a Columbia native and has released multiple mixtapes.

At 8:45 is local singer songwriter Brooks Herring. He is alternative/country and performs solely acoustic.

At 9:20 local singer/songwriter Sam MacPherson will be perfoming. His musical influences include the Beatles and John Mayer.

At 10:00 headliner Tripping On Bricks will be playing covers and new original music!

If you are interested in local music and want to help support USC students, this show will be a great Thursday night outing!

Doors open at 7 pm. $6 for 21+ $10 Under 21

10% discount for active military members and those in the Service Industry.

By Jonathan Furnell / DJ Pooh