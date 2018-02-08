Album Review: Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin

Excess is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about Ty Segall’s Freedom’s Goblin. Backed by the Freedom Band, that formed while recording his last release, Segall has produced an ambitious double album with a sprawling track-list of 19 songs recorded at five different recording studios over six sessions. Threads of psychedelic, punk, garage, surf, glam, and classic rock can be found throughout Segall’s discography. This is no different in his tenth solo studio album.

The album kicks off with “Fanny Dog,” an ode to Segall’s pet with rowdy riffs and burly brass section that could bring the dogs home all night. While continuing to navigate the track-list there are exploratory pockets from the fuzzy cover of Hot Chocolate’s disco-funk single “Every 1’s a Winner” to cowbell laden “Meaning” featuring howling vocals from Denée Segall, Ty’s frequent collaborator and wife. The album continues to delve into Segall’s past genre explorations with the murmuring vocals of laid back folk song “You Say All The Nice Things” to the 6 minute hyperbolic metal track “She.” Though the tracks on Freedom’s Goblin may not have a cohesive sound, they are distinctly linked by freedom – the freedom Segall has to create an album due to the years he has put in as a musician with an expansive discography, and the trust he has of his listeners who eagerly wobble through the album. Those listeners are rewarded, ending with what appears on the surface as a 12-minute jam in homage of the band Crazy Horse. A quarter of the way into “And, Goodnight,” Segall’s vocals pierce through the jam, becoming an expanded version of the title track off his 2013 album Sleeper.

Freedom’s Goblin is out now on Drag Records and is streaming on Apple Music.

By Leslie Leonard