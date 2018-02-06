Danger Boy: Not a Shoegaze Band

2017 was a big year for Columbia post-punk group Danger Boy. The four piece group formed, toured all over the east coast, and recorded their first EP, Lavender Realm. The album, released in January, is an epic of the hero Danger Boy, telling the first chapter in his journey through dark vocals and groovy bass hooks. The album digs through gothic, noisy spaces eliciting influences from The Smiths and Modern English, while expanding them with their own influences ranging from comic books to 90s anime.
WUSC caught up with the group and showed them around our library. Digging through, they found everything from early 2000’s rap singles to reviews of the member’s past projects. where they talked about influences, anime, why their music isn’t shoegaze. Hear the full interview below, and be sure to check out Lavender Realm out now on Bandcamp and Spotify.
I
I
Interview by Jackson Tucker
Library and Studio pictures by Maquel Parks
Live photo by Leslie Leonard
No Comments