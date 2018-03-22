Interview: DROELOE

Last week I had the opportunity to talk to Dutch future bass duo, DROELOE. Having records with millions of plays on Spotify and more than 50,000 followers on SoundCloud, Vincent Rooijers & Hein Hamers are a force to be reckoned with. Their innovative sounds have been catching people by surprise ever since their hit SoundCloud record, “zZz.” Their unique style has been noticed by many EDM fans, earning them spots on some of the biggest festivals in the U.S.! With many releases on Monstercat and bitbird, they continue to impress with their brand-new single “Many Words.”

Listen to DROELOE talk about their new track, EDC Las Vegas, and plans for the future here:

DROELOE’s new single, “Many Words”:

By Nick Gerace