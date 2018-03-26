Interview: Taska Black

Appearing on festival lineups such as Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo as well as having tracks dominate the HypeMachine charts, Taska Black is a name everyone should know. The 21-year-old producer from Antwerp, Belgium, is challenging the very word “genre.” Unveiling all types of new approaches to future music, Joachim Gorrebeeck’s creative techniques are grabbing the attention of ravers all over the world. Taska has just come out with a brand-new collaboration with San Holo called, “Right Here, Right Now,” and is also coming out with an acoustic version of his latest Monstercat single, “We Would Never Do.”

Listen to my full interview with Taska Black, discussing dropping out of school, music video production, and his new song here:

Taska Black’s new collaboration with San Holo:

Nick Gerace / Zero