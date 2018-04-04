Biweekly Bio: Rosie James

Behold the first Biweekly Bio! In this new portion of the WUSC Blog, we interview a member of the DJ body and give you guys a sneaky peek of the people behind the voices you hear on air. This week, the spotlight is on Rosie James. A DJ and valued volunteer with the WUSC News Team, Rosie runs the Faith, Trust, & Pixie Dust Soundtrack Specialty show with her co-host, Chloe.

Name: Rosie James

DJ Name: (Princess) Rosie

Where are you from? Rock Hill, SC

What are you studying? Broadcast Journalism

When did you join WUSC? Freshman Year

How would you describe your radio show? Very different week to week / throw-back-y / Friday from 12 – 2

What hobbies do you have outside of WUSC? Sleeping, Toddlers & Tiaras, and (fried) food

CD or vinyl? vinyl

What’s your favorite artist found from rotation? Jaymay

What’s the best WUSC call you’ve gotten? One person called and said the beginning of the song scared him so much, he almost got in a wreck. Also had someone call in when we were playing tv music, and he said that us playing Fairly Odd Parents music made his day.

What guilty pleasure do you listen to? Spongebob the Musical

What have you been listening to lately? School of Rock the Musical (may be my new favorite, it’s very inspirational)

Hannah Montana or Miley Cyrus? Hannah Montana

What shampoo do you use? Johnsons & Johnsons Kids Coconut Shampoo & Conditioner in One

Is a hotdog a sandwich? A hotdog is not a sandwich because you can eat a hotdog by itself and it is still a hot dog. If you eat ham without bread you’re just eating ham. Also, hotdog buns consist of only one piece of bread.