Album Review: Kali Uchis – Isolation

The time has come and Kali Uchis has finally released her debut album, Isolation. This album comes 3 years after her self released EP, Por Vida. Kali Uchis is a grammy nominated artist gaining notoriety for her unique sound, combining elements of early 2000’s R&B, jazz, funk and reggaeton into a more modern sound.

Since her release of Por Vida Kali has released multiple singles and features with notable artists, such as Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Boosty Collins, Jorja Smith, and Steve Lacy. By working with/being recognized by these larger artists, there was a high expectation for her debut album, and Kali does not disappoint.

Isolation is a carefully crafted experience, bringing together the best of the past and present. Her modernization of vintage sounds makes listening to the album a refreshing oasis from the standard, overused pop samples of today.

The album’s title, Isolation, is the exact overarching theme of the album, but not in the way you may first expect. Isolation is about the isolation that is the human experience. No matter who you are or where you come from, everyone, ultimately, must experience and navigate through life on their own. Finding out who you are and what you believe truly is an isolating experience, and that isolation isn’t always a bad thing. That isolation is what allows a person to grow and adapt to the world around them.

In Isolation, Kali Uchis give us insight into her own journey in life and how it has come to define her. Whether it be a exploring a new, unknown city on her own in the hazy, atmospheric “Miami (feat.BIA)”, the ups and downs of love in “Flight 22”, “Nuestro Planeta (feat. Reykon)”, “Dead To Me”, or a funky groove about appropriation like “Your Teeth In My Neck”, Kali creates a magnificent and unique way to tell each of these stories.

TL;DR – Isolation is as amazing and unique as Kali Uchis herself. If you haven’t yet listened to her yet, stop what you’re doing right now and lose yourself in the magnificence of Isolation.

By Luis Rodriguez // Speaker of the House