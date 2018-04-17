Charts & Adds | 4/17/2018

Ah, yes. Another great week for college radio. More specifically, another a great week for shoegaze fans. Turn off that Loveless pandora station and tune into WUSC because boy do we have some albums for you. This week we are excited to add the new APTBS album into rotation!! Additionally, The Amazing has released their new album, In Transit, and its an A+. For those who prefer the more traditional indie rock/pop that college radio is known (and loved) for, then High Sunn and Peach Kelli Pop are the artists for you!

Top Add: A Place to Bury Strangers – Pinned (Dead Oceans)

Three years after the release of Transfixiation, the noise rock band is back with Pinned: a fusion of noise rock and shoegaze with ernest lyrics and a punk ethos. The WUSC team saw them perform (twice) at SXSW and were blown away.

2: The Amazing – In Transit (Partisan)

3: High Sunn – Missed Connections (PNKSLM)

4: Peach Kelli Pop – Which Witch [EP] (Mint)

5: Fiddlehead – Springtime and Blind (Run for Cover)

6: Prof – Pookie Baby (Rhymesayers)

7: The Damned – Evil Spirits (Search and Destroy)

8: Josh T Pearson – The Straight Hits (Mute)

9: The New Up – Tiny Mirrors (Self-Released)

10: Earth Dad – Townies (Self-Released)

Top 30: