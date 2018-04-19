Biweekly Bio: Jacob Hamill

You may think he’s ~Just Jacob~, but he’s actually Jacob Hamill, a DJ who runs the Cabinet of Curiosities show every Tuesday from 2 – 4 PM. As a senior, he’s stuck with WUSC throughout his time here at Carolina, and now you all can finally get a glimpse into his life outside of the station.

Name: Jacob Hamill

DJ Name: Just Jacob

Where are you from? Charleston, SC

What are you studying? History

When did you join WUSC? Freshman year

How would you describe your radio show? It’s a thematic free format show — I try to do some sort of idea, or have an argument that links songs together.

What hobbies do you have outside of WUSC? I think I’m an okay chef and I like to cook (especially shakshuka). I also like films (particularly westerns) and video games

What’s your favorite artist found from rotation? US Girls now, but all-time, Viet Kong, because they were one of the first post punk albums I listened to and were very influential

What’s the first album you bought on vinyl? Children of Sanchez by Chuck Mangione

What guilty pleasure do you listen to? Ghost, a Swedish heavy metal group with a gimmick going that they’re part of a Satanic cult

What’s your favorite music venue? The Jazz Café in London. The venue is two tiers, with a standing audience close to the band and an upstairs with small tables and chairs.

What song would you delete from the world? Bohemian Rhapsody

What’s your favorite board game? Monopoly

Zodiac sign? Capricorn

How do you feel about pineapple on pizza? I respect it, but it’s not for me

What’s your favorite place in Columbia? El Burrito (rip)

What’s your favorite conspiracy theory? Either the frozen Walt Disney head, or the rumor that Marilyn Manson removed his own ribs so that he could give himself a bl**j*b.