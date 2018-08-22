The Cesspool: Dark Entries Interview

Interview with Josh Cheon (Dark Entries Records)

Dark Entries was born in the spring of 2009 to release out of print and unreleased underground music as well as contemporary bands. A project of Josh Cheon, a vinyl-focused DJ and collector, Dark Entries takes great care in preserving sound quality and respecting the aesthetics of its artists. All of their releases are a carry over from the DIY days of the 1980s independent record labels.

Jackson Tucker, former host of The Cesspool, spoke with Cheon this spring about his work with Patrick Cowley, his background in college radio and how he tracks down the underground bands of the ’80s.

