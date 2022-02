by WUSC Blog Staff

In this edition of 101, DJ Placebo sits down with philosophy graduate student Dustin Sigsbee to ask some of philosophy’s deepest questions. Also, she learns to never ask a graduate student about his dissertation. Check out the video below for more!

