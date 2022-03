by Bel Shields // DJ Placebo

In this edition of 101 DJ Placebo sits down with Dr. Stan to learn more linguistics. They cover everything from the basics of language to writing textbooks about sandwiches and everything in between! Check it out below!

Check out one of DJ Placebo’s previous interviews with Chappell Roan here! And be sure to tune into her show Bad Radio 8 – 10 AM on Wednesday mornings!

