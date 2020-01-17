WUSC’s Most Anticipated Albums of 2020

Clockwise from top left: Superstar by Caroline Rose, Eternal Atake by Lil Uzi Vert, The Slow Rush by Tame Impala, and Swimmer by Tennis.

The new year is here, and we are excited for all of the new music that this year will bring us! Whether they have confirmed releases or speculated albums, there are a number of artists that we are looking forward to hearing new music from. The following is a selection of a few of our most anticipated releases in alphabetical order:



Cannibal Corpse

This is my favorite death metal band, and one of my all-time favorite acts, period. Back at the first of the month, Cannibal Corpse announced they’d begun work on the follow-up to 2017’s excellent Red Before Black. This comes at an interesting point in the band’s career, as longtime guitarist Pat O’Brien is currently sidelined due to some personal issues. O’Brien’s collaborations with drummer/lyricist Paul Mazurkiewicz are always CC album highlights, so hopefully he’ll end up contributing to this writing process. However, what’s also interesting is that his touring fill-in, Hate Eternal mastermind and Morbid Angel/Ripping Corpse alum Erik Rutan, has a history of creative collaboration with Cannibal Corpse, having produced several of their albums and contributed guest performances to a few tracks. In a perfect world, Pat will come back and shred with the boys, but I won’t lie… hearing a CC record with some Rutan riffs on it would be a hell of an experience. Wishing the best for all parties involved, and patiently waiting to see what happens (hopefully) later in the year. – Schuler

Caroline Rose – Superstar

March 6, 2020 – New West Records

After transitioning from a stellar Americana debut in 2014 to the pop masterpiece, Loner, in 2018, Caroline Rose is coming back this spring with her next album, Superstar. The first single, “Feel the Way I Want,” is a synth soaked, feel-good track with a bright music video that was filmed all across the states with only an iPhone and a trunk of red clothes. Her third record will be a “cinematic pop album” that chronicles the journey of someone who loses themself but gains a sense of self-confidence while on the search for something glamorous. – DJ BREAD

COIN – Dreamland

February 21, 2020 – The Committee for Sound & Mind

COIN is coming out with their third album Dreamland on February 21, 2020. Singles already released from this album include “Youuu”, “Let It All Out (10:05)”, “Crash My Car”, “I Want It All”, “Cemetery”, and “Simple Romance”. “Crash My Car” and “Cemetery” are solid indie songs to jam to and their album is one to look forward to. – Kodak Slack

Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

February 21st, 2020 – 4AD

Grimes’ long-awaited new album, Miss Anthropocene, is set to be released on February 21st of this year. This is following up her last album Art Angels, which came out in 2015. So far, Grimes has released four of the ten tracks including “Violence” and “My Name Is Dark.” Among the excitement for the album release was an announcement by Grimes that she is expecting her first child with CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. – DJ Sam Sam

Immolation

Maybe the most consistent band in the game. Bob and Ross have carried the torch for extreme music innovation across every single fad and trend that’s come and gone throughout their storied career. Immolation has always been Immolation, delivering record after flawless record of dense, technical, and instantly recognizable pedigree death metal. Their most recent release, Atonement, is one of their best yet, and there’s no reason to think the album they’re working on as I type this won’t be a highlight of 2020’s best releases. Count on this band like you count on gravity. – Schuler

Lana Del Rey – White Hot Forever

2020 will be a big year for Lana Del Rey. Following her 2019 album Norman Fucking Rockwell, Lana is putting out both a spoken word album and a highly anticipated album titled White Hot Forever in 2020. While the release date for White Hot Forever has not been released, Lana fans expect the project to come out in the second half of the year. This album is definitely one to look forward to especially since it is coming so soon after her 2019 release. – Kodak Slack

Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming album, was announced in 2018 and has gone through a rollercoaster of events. He announced that the album was completed at the end of 2018, but in the beginning of 2019, he shocked fans by saying that he was quitting music. That was followed up, however, by the release of “Sanguine Paradise” and “That’s A Rack.” Now, Uzi has released “Futsal Shuffle 2020” and its accompanying music video that features a new dance trend. He also uploaded and then subsequently deleted this image which is speculated to be the artwork for the new album. All signs are pointing towards the soon release of Eternal Atake and we are excited. – DJ Sam Sam

Rihanna – R9

Oh, Rihanna. Where have you gone. We included her on our list of most anticipated albums of 2019 but as you may know, we were unfortunately disappointed to not see the release of R9. Is it going to come out ever? We don’t know, but we will continue to include her on our list of anticipated releases until she follows through. – DJ Sam Sam

ROSALÍA

Rosalía is a singer from Barcelona that has recently shot up in popularity. She grew immersed in the Flamenco culture and that is evident in all of her music. Her sophomore album, El Mal Querer, was released in 2018 and was a smashing success. Rosalía was able to beautifully meld elements of flamenco and pop music which is something she is carrying forward into her new music. She has released 6 singles since her last album with her most recent release being “A Palé” and while she has not had any explicit mention of a new album in the year, it seems like she is priming her audience to expect something soon – and we are ready for it! – DJ Sam Sam



Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

At the end of 2019, Tame Impala teased their newest album The Slow Rush after taking a five-year hiatus since their last release. Releasing the singles “Borderline”, “It Might Be Time”, and “Posthumous Forgiveness”, Tame Impala has shown fans that they can still make really good, mature music after their time away. – Kodak Slack

Tennis – Swimmer

February 14, 2020 – Mutually Detrimental

Wife and husband duo, Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, are kicking off the decade with a new LP, Swimmer. So far, they’ve dropped two singles, “Runner” and “Need Your Love”, both rhythmic, drum heavy tracks with Moore’s signature soprano guiding the way. Most of their fifth LP was written while living off the grid, sailing around the world and recorded entirely in their home studio. As Tennis enters their tenth year as a band, they’ve managed to shake up their sound while still remaining true to their roots. – DJ BREAD