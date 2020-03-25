Playlist: Suspended in Sound

By Nick Gerace

This playlist is a collection of chilled-out bass music tracks for relaxation and meditation. My overall goal for this playlist was to imitate that trippy, “lost-in-the-sauce” feeling that ambient music creates, but with bass music. The mesmerizing effect that kind of music has is very unique and has always interested me, so to pick out songs that replicate that reaction within my favorite genre was a very enjoyable experience. Make sure to hit shuffle, close your eyes, and sink into your couch with this wavy and hypnotizing sound bath of noise.