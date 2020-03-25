WUSC Supports Local

By WUSC

During this unprecedented health and economic crisis, it is more important now than ever to support our neighbors and local businesses. That’s why WUSC has compiled this list of Columbia businesses that intend to keep their doors open, as well as ways you can support local artists and service industry workers during this time. This list is not exhaustive and is intended to be a working document that we will regularly update with more information. If your business would like to be included, please email sawuscpa@mailbox.sc.edu.



Curiosity Coffee Bar https://curiositycoffeebar.com/ • (803) 357-2889 Curiosity Coffee Bar has an open tab for service industry workers, artists, musicians, hospital workers, sanitation workers, and anyone else who has been hit hard by COVID-19 courtesy of kind donors. You can call in an order or stop by in person, and you can add to the tab yourself on their website.

Fat Baby Baking Co.

https://fatbabybakingco.com/

Fat Baby Baking Co. is doing rounds of front-porch cookie deliveries when you spend a minimum of twelve dollars. Check out their Facebook page for prices and more information on how you can get in on this sweet deal.

The Aristocrat

https://thearistocrat803.com/ • (803) 708-8004

The Aristocrat is selling chicken, prime rib, spaghetti and meatball, and Mediterranean dinner plates for $12.50 while supplies last. Call in an order for take-out or curbside pickup from 4PM to 8PM this week or buy a giftcard for future use, and watch their Facebook page for any updates!

Rosewood Market and Deli

https://www.rosewoodmarket.com/ • (803) 765-1083

Rosewood Market and Deli is offering Columbia seniors and the immunocompromised the opportunity to shop from 8AM to 9AM in order to provide a lower-risk shopping environment. The market will remain open from 9AM to 8PM for the general public, as well.

Cafe Strudel – West Columbia

https://cafestrudel.com/ • (803) 794-6634

Cafe Strudel is providing meal packages with one protein and two sides for both take-out and delivery. Visit their website for details, and watch their Facebook page to find out where their new food truck will be parked!

Carolina Cafe & Catering – Downtown Columbia

https://www.carolinacafeandcatering.com/ • (803) 799-6676

Carolina Cafe offers both delivery and pickup options during their limited hours of 7AM to 2PM on Monday through Friday, and 9AM to 2PM on the weekend. Some food requires advanced notice, though, so make sure to keep up with their Facebook page for information on preordering.

River Rat Brewery

https://riverratbrewery.com/ • (803) 724-5712

River Rat Brewery is taking to-go orders for both food and beer from 11AM to 6PM Tuesday through Saturday. They also have discounted six- and four-packs of beer for sale, as well as gift cards. Find their takeout menu on their Facebook page and place an order on their website.

Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering

https://www.karensmobilekitchenandcatering.com/ • (803) 381-5676

Karen’s Mobile Kitchen is providing hot and ready meals that are available for pickup around Columbia. Past meals have included barbecue, chicken wings, mac and cheese, and more! Follow Karen on Facebook to find each week’s menu and learn where she’ll be setting up shop.

Market on Main

https://www.marketonmain.com/ • (803) 722-4222

Market on Main is continuing to provide gourmet meals for pickup or delivery. Just head over to their website to place an online order in advance. Beer, wine, and more can also still be purchased from their store, so don’t miss your chance to stock up.

Fall Line Restoration Horticulture

https://falllinehort.com/ • (803) 603-3791

Quarantine is the perfect time to brighten up your home. Fall Line Restoration Horticulture is providing free delivery to your door when you order from their website. Don’t forget to use the code “SPRING2020” for 10% off of native shrubs.

SC Riot Room

https://scriotroom.com/ • (803) 586-6387

Need to release some frustration? SC Riot Room is still open and ready to let you riot. Visit today yourself or buy a gift certificate on their website for someone in need of a little anger management.

ColaJazz Online Tip Jar

https://colajazz.com/tipjar/

It’s a hard time for local artists out there. Make it a little easier by sending a virtual tip through ColaJazz’s online tip jar. The site allows you to either select an artist to tip or have one randomly selected for you, then connects you to them through Venmo, PayPal, or CashApp. If you’re an artist in need, the site also allows you to sign up to receive tips yourself!

Columbia Service Industry Online Tip Jar

https://serviceindustry.tips/en/sc/columbia/

This service industry online tip jar works similarly to the artist one above. Just visit the site and you’ll receive the information of a randomly selected Columbia service industry worker who could use a little help in this time of crisis. Service industry workers interested in signing up to receive tips can do so using a form at the bottom of the site.