Ian Urbina’s “The Outlaw Ocean”

Whether it’s through the written word, photos, audio, or video, journalism has always offered insight into happenings that we are sometimes unable to personally experience. New York Times author and Pulitzer Prize winner, Ian Urbina, has a new strategy for storytelling.

In 2019, Urbina released “The Outlaw Ocean”, a culmination of 4 years of work observing the corruption of our oceans. Traveling over 5 seas and 14 countries, the book describes everything from fleeing animal poachers to the horrors of wailing sea slaves. However, what Urbina has done differently is that he records the sounds of his surroundings, providing another layer of depth to these stories.

Recently, these sounds have become a larger part of his project. Urbina has sent countless samples to various electronic music artists, in an effort to innovate an assortment of work that combines music and journalism. Since the beginning of the year, Ian has put out over 90 releases featuring music made from these samples. The singles and EPs vary in size and genre, spotlighting a different artist on each one, ranging anywhere from 1 to 6 tracks each.

Truth, Ternion Sound, chromonicci, Drevm, and Louis Futon are just a few of the electronic music producers featured in this compilation. The variety and sheer scale of the collection allows for a unique and engaging experience with something everyone will like.

You can check out all the music on Ian’s Spotify page: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7miGJahGF5JYOunptmXsQz?si=pD8r_IpuTBe25pohlLmwtg

Read or purchase “The Outlaw Ocean” here:

https://www.theoutlawocean.com/

