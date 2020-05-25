ICMY Playlist: New Releases, Weekend of 5/22/20

Happy Memorial Day! You’re probably not doing what you’d like to be doing this year. Hopefully a recap of this past Friday’s best new music will help.



$NOT, ft. Night Lovell – “Human”

The 1975 – “Roadkill”

The Airborne Toxic Event – “I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore”

Bad Bad Hats – “Love Is All Around (The Wild Honey Pie Buzzsession)”

BENNETT – “Ain’t My Fault”

Bombay Cycle Club – “Lose You To Love Me”

Carly Rae Jepsen – “This Love Isn’t Crazy”

Connie Constance – “Monty Python”

Ellie Goulding – “Power”

Fetty Wap – “Pretty Thang”

Gia Margaret – “barely there”

Gunna, ft. Lil Baby – “BLINDFOLD”

HAIM – “Don’t Wanna”

iann dior, ft. Lil Baby – “Prospect”

IDK, ft. A$AP Ferg – “Mazel Tov”

Indigo Girls – “Howl At The Moon”

Kota The Friend, ft. Hello O’shay – “Long Beach”

Lady Gaga, ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Liza Anne – “Bummer Days”

Louis The Child, ft. Vera Blue – “Nobody Like You”

Mariah The Scientist – “RIP”

Neon Trees – “New Best Friend”

Phoebe Bridgers – “I See You”

Ro James, ft. Miguel – “Too Much”

Soccer Mommy – “I Think You’re Alright”

Tove Lo – “sadder badder cooler”

UMI – “Open Up”