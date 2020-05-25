ICMY Playlist: New Releases, Weekend of 5/22/20
Happy Memorial Day! You’re probably not doing what you’d like to be doing this year. Hopefully a recap of this past Friday’s best new music will help.
$NOT, ft. Night Lovell – “Human”
The 1975 – “Roadkill”
The Airborne Toxic Event – “I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore”
Bad Bad Hats – “Love Is All Around (The Wild Honey Pie Buzzsession)”
BENNETT – “Ain’t My Fault”
Bombay Cycle Club – “Lose You To Love Me”
Carly Rae Jepsen – “This Love Isn’t Crazy”
Connie Constance – “Monty Python”
Ellie Goulding – “Power”
Fetty Wap – “Pretty Thang”
Gia Margaret – “barely there”
Gunna, ft. Lil Baby – “BLINDFOLD”
HAIM – “Don’t Wanna”
iann dior, ft. Lil Baby – “Prospect”
IDK, ft. A$AP Ferg – “Mazel Tov”
Indigo Girls – “Howl At The Moon”
Kota The Friend, ft. Hello O’shay – “Long Beach”
Lady Gaga, ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Liza Anne – “Bummer Days”
Louis The Child, ft. Vera Blue – “Nobody Like You”
Mariah The Scientist – “RIP”
Neon Trees – “New Best Friend”
Phoebe Bridgers – “I See You”
Ro James, ft. Miguel – “Too Much”
Soccer Mommy – “I Think You’re Alright”
Tove Lo – “sadder badder cooler”
UMI – “Open Up”