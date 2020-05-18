ICYMI Playlist: New Releases, Weekend of 5/15/20
It’s Monday, and you don’t wanna. So don’t. Reconnect with your weekend self through a playlist of this past Friday’s new releases.
Charli XCX – “anthems”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Clay K Slider ft. mxmtoon – “Fever Dream [DJ KK REMIX]”
Daniel Caesar – “CYANIDE”
Dijon – “dance song”
Future – “Trapped In The Sun”
girl in red – “Say It (Spotify Studios Recording)”
IDK & Young Manny ft. Rico Nasty, Big Flock, Big Jam and Weemsey – “495”
I’m Glad It’s You – “Every Sun, Every Moon”
Jonas Brothers ft. KAROL G – “X”
Justine Skye – “No Options”
Katy Perry – “Daisies”
Maude Latour – “Furniture”
Nick Hakim – “ALL THESE CHANGES”
Noah Cyrus – “Ghost”
Perfume Genius – “On The Floor”
Polo G – “Beautiful Pain (Losin’ My Mind)”
REASON, ScHoolboy Q – “Pop Shit”
Ro James ft. Brandy – “Plan B”
slowthai, Kenny Beats – “MAGIC”
Tory Lanez – “Temperature Rising”
Triple Redd, PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Excitement”
Wes Reeve – “Life Is a Dream”