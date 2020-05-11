ICYMI Playlist: New Releases, Weekend of 5/8/20
Check out this WUSC Spotify recap of some this Friday’s killer new music. Featuring Charli XCX, G Flip, Hayley Williams, and more.
Charlie XCX – “i finally understand”
Hailee Steinfeld – “I Love You’s”
JPEGMAFIA, Denzel Curry – “BALD! REMIX”
G Flip – “Hyperfine”
Kehlani ft. Masego – “Hate The Club”
Hayley Williams – “Pure Love”
Yebba – “Distance”
Anson Seabra – “Trying My Best”
PUBLIC – “Honey In The Summer”
UMI – “Introspection”
RAC, Minke – “Toulouse”
Hillsong Young & Free – “Never Have I Ever”
Buscabulla – “Manda Fuego”
Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck With U”
The Aces – “My Phone Is Trying To Kill Me”
Lil Tjay ft. Fivio Foreign & Pop Smoke – “Zoo York”
Lil Durk ft. Lil Baby & Polo G – “3 Headed Goat”
Sheff G – “No Suburban, Pt. 2”
Lonny X, Joey XL – “Heavy Metal”
showthai – “ENEMY”