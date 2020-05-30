Old School/New School Vibes Playlist with Ebony Dionne

by Ebony Dionne // Holla If You Hear Me

I miss miss MISS doing my show on Saturdays for our awesome WUSC listeners. Hopefully this playlist of some good ol’ Hip Hop and R&B will hold you over till we’re back in August.

I know during these crazy times we’re just craving to have some sense of normalcy. Along with just keeping our mind right. That’s where these dope tunes comes in because they can make you feel good, wanna dance, and anything in between. So, get ready to open up your minds, hearts, and ears. Plus…what’s better than some old school and new school Hip Hop and R&B jams on this sunny Saturday.