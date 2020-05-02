Playlist: Breakfast Bops

By Car Car Binks

It’s easy to wake up on the wrong side of the bed in the morning. There’s drool on the pillow, your neck has an ache, and — wait, why are you so sweaty? But none of it matters when you have the perfect breakfast planned, and what better to go with that breakfast than the perfect morning playlist.



Whether you’re prepping a full course with eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, and waffles, or having a healthy start to the day with fruit and oats, there’s nothing like waking up, turning on some good music, and enjoying the most important meal of the day. These tunes are as light and fluffy as those pancakes you’re about to make, so don’t wait — just dive right in.

