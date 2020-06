Happy Juneteenth! Today we celebrate the liberation of those who were held as slaves in the United States. As part of this celebration and as a show of solidarity with African Americans, online indie music colossus Bandcamp is donating 100% of its usual cut from artist sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Join your favorite WUSC DJs in celebrating, and send some money to a great cause while you increase your music collection. Head over to Bandcamp.com now!