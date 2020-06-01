ICYMI Playlist: New Releases, 5/29/20

Too busy this past Friday to check out the week’s new releases? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Check out the Spotify playlist below to hear some of the best stuff from the last new release Friday of May 2020.

6LACK – “ATL Freestyle”

Aminé – “Riri”

boy pablo – “hey girl”

D Smoke, SiR – “Let Go”

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist – “Frank Lucas”

G Herbo – “Spam 2 Lamb”

Juice WRLD ft. Trippie Redd – “Tell Me U Luv Me”

Kevin George – “Changes”

Kygo ft. Kim Petras – “Broken Glass”

Lady Gaga – “Plastic Doll”

Lil Yachty ft. Tierra Whack – “T.D”

Lonny X – “St. Petersberg (Freestyle)”

Medhane – “I’m Deadass”

No Rome ft. beabadoobee – “Hurry Home”

Oliver Tree – “Bury Me Alive”

ROLE MODEL – “for the people in the back”

ROSALÍA ft. Travis Scott – “TKN”

Smokepurpp ft. Ronny J – “It’s Whatever”