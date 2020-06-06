It’s a Hip Hop Thang: Saturday Playlist with Ebony Dionne

by Ebony Dionne // Holla If You Hear Me

I was introduced to Hip Hop at an early age by my dad. It was mostly West Coast at first, specifically Tupac. Then, I fell in love with it and delved into it more and did my own research. I discovered so many artists, sounds, flows, lyricists, etc. I realized how important and impactful Hip Hop can be (both back in the day and today). It can have a message, be a party anthem, or even be silly.

So, for this Saturday’s playlist, I decided to go with an all Hip Hop playlist from a variety of eras and coasts (of course both old and new). Get ready to open up your minds, hearts, ears, and enjoy the Hip Hop ride.